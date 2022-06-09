Here are the 86 teams who are set to take part in this weekend's Knaresborough Bed Race

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race has been held every year since 1966, always on the second Saturday in June, apart from the last three year's due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The popular event is a mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with a gruelling athletic contest around a course of 2.4 miles.
Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds to meet local charitable and community needs.
These are the 86 teams that will take part in this year's Knaresborough Bed Race:
GH Brooks Men
Knaresborough Striders Men
Ripon Runners Men
Nidd Valley Men's A
Guardian Alarms
Flying Pullman
The Half Moon
GH Brooks Mixed
Nidd Valley Men's B
Early Bird Run Crew Harrogate
Blue Bullet Flyers
Parkrunners
SFC
Knaresborough Rugby Club
Welly Wheelers
Nidd Valley Junior Runners
Riverside Runners
Scotton Scorchers JFC
Harrogate Harriers, Grumpy Old Folk
Harrogate Tri Club
Energy Personified
Supplies Web – Business Products and Services
It's a COP-Out
The Forest School
Knaresborough Striders Mixed
Welly Wheeners
Ripon Runners Girls
Wetherby Runners AC
Nidd Valley Ladies
Blind Jack Explorer Scouts
The EnvironMENTALists
Meadowside Malingerers
JP's Mini Disciples of Fitness
The Rocket Men
Techbuyer
RAF Menwith Hill
Welly Wheelies
Welly Warriors
Welly Wheelettes
Aspin Avengers
AFF (Armed Forces Fitness)
Badgered Into Running
Piston Broke
HACS1
HACS2
Pelsis
Pretty Gritty Women
CEG
Piccadilly Players
Knaresborough Revolution
Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation
Harrogate Round Table
Juggernauts
Turner's Tearaways
St John Fisher’s Catholic High School
Hoyer
EcoVibe
De Vere Hotels
Monkton Meanderers
North Yorkshire Horizons
Tewit Youth Band
1st Scriven Scouts sponsored by AMEY
1st Knaresborough Scouts
Raworths
Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rock
Aspin Owlers
Aspin Angels
FOKSJ A Team
FOKSJ B Team
50 Shades of Green
HENCHshaws
Taylors of Harrogate
Dave's Dream Team
Knaresborough Air Cadets
Meadowside Maidens
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra
Harrogate International Festivals
Ortial Technologies
Scrambled Legs
Rogue Red Kite Runners
HGATE Challengers
Kate's Crew
Piccadilly Fillies
Make It Wild
St Michael's Hospice (North Yorkshire Hospice Care)
Knaresborough Silver Band
RHS Harlow Carr (parade only)