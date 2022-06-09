Here are the 86 teams who are set to take part in this weekend's Knaresborough Bed Race

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race has been held every year since 1966, always on the second Saturday in June, apart from the last three year's due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular event is a mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with a gruelling athletic contest around a course of 2.4 miles.

Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds to meet local charitable and community needs.

The Knaresborough Bed Race returns this weekend with 86 teams set to take part

These are the 86 teams that will take part in this year's Knaresborough Bed Race:

GH Brooks Men

Knaresborough Striders Men

Ripon Runners Men

Nidd Valley Men's A

Guardian Alarms

Flying Pullman

The Half Moon

GH Brooks Mixed

Nidd Valley Men's B

Early Bird Run Crew Harrogate

Blue Bullet Flyers

Parkrunners

SFC

Knaresborough Rugby Club

Welly Wheelers

Nidd Valley Junior Runners

Riverside Runners

Scotton Scorchers JFC

Harrogate Harriers, Grumpy Old Folk

Harrogate Tri Club

Energy Personified

Supplies Web – Business Products and Services

It's a COP-Out

The Forest School

Knaresborough Striders Mixed

Welly Wheeners

Ripon Runners Girls

Wetherby Runners AC

Nidd Valley Ladies

Blind Jack Explorer Scouts

The EnvironMENTALists

Meadowside Malingerers

JP's Mini Disciples of Fitness

The Rocket Men

Techbuyer

RAF Menwith Hill

Welly Wheelies

Welly Warriors

Welly Wheelettes

Aspin Avengers

AFF (Armed Forces Fitness)

Badgered Into Running

Piston Broke

HACS1

HACS2

Pelsis

Pretty Gritty Women

CEG

Piccadilly Players

Knaresborough Revolution

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation

Harrogate Round Table

Juggernauts

Turner's Tearaways

St John Fisher’s Catholic High School

Hoyer

EcoVibe

De Vere Hotels

Monkton Meanderers

North Yorkshire Horizons

Tewit Youth Band

1st Scriven Scouts sponsored by AMEY

1st Knaresborough Scouts

Raworths

Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rock

Aspin Owlers

Aspin Angels

FOKSJ A Team

FOKSJ B Team

50 Shades of Green

HENCHshaws

Taylors of Harrogate

Dave's Dream Team

Knaresborough Air Cadets

Meadowside Maidens

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra

Harrogate International Festivals

Ortial Technologies

Scrambled Legs

Rogue Red Kite Runners

HGATE Challengers

Kate's Crew

Piccadilly Fillies

Make It Wild

St Michael's Hospice (North Yorkshire Hospice Care)

Knaresborough Silver Band