This expertly restored £3.25m Georgian home is up for sale near Harrogate

​The Bridge House has been carefully restored​ to create a luxurious family home​ with space and versatility.

With four elegant reception rooms, five airy bedrooms and five modern bathrooms, the property also has an established wine cellar.

Its large, very bright and spacious dining kitchen has a full range of fitted units with a central island and breakfast bar, and reception rooms too have sizeable windows admitting plenty of natural light.

The stunning 1.25 acres of gardens and grounds include an all weather tennis court, and an oak pergola for outdoor relaxation or entertaining.

Both house and grounds are immaculate, with gardens displaying lawns, established trees, plants and shrubs, with colourful filled borders, stone walls and hedging.

Views from both the house and garden are stunning too, across the landscaped gardens to woodland and open countryside beyond.

Electric oak gates lead in to the property, with its secure courtyard and detached stone-built triple garage with EV charging point and space for three cars. There is plenty of additional parking.

Situated just three miles south of Harrogate, and a mile and a half from Pannal, Burn Bridge is a sought after village with a range of local amenities, including a shop, school, and a direct rail service to both Leeds and Harrogate.

Harrogate and Pannal offer many shopping, dining, and leisure facilities, and nearby there is a Marks and Spencer's flagship store and Weetons’ food emporium.

Both the A1(M) and Leeds Bradford Airport are easily acessible.

​The Bridge House, Malthouse Lane, Burn Bridge, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​, has a guide price of £3,250,000, with Knight Frank, Yorkshire, tel. 01423 222078.

