IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…
1. Hill Top Rise, Harrogate
This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £335,000 Photo: Zoopla
2. Westminster Drive, Burn Bridge, Harrogate
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £395,000 Photo: Zoopla
3. Rutland Road, Harrogate
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £375,000 Photo: Zoopla
4. Crab Tree, Harrogate
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla
