IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:05 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £335,000

1. Hill Top Rise, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £335,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £395,000

2. Westminster Drive, Burn Bridge, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £395,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £375,000

3. Rutland Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £375,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £250,000

4. Crab Tree, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

