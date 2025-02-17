Inside this superior £1.85m home with spacious rooms over three floors

The hall sets the tone of the house, with its oak parquet flooring, and bespoke oak staircase.

There's a breakfast kitchen with glass doors to a roof terrace, a formal dining room, and a large, dual aspect living room with a balcony.

Also on the ground floor is a snug, an office or TV room, a w.c. and and a utility room.

Lower ground floor accommodation​ includes a guest bedroom with fitted wardrobes, ​an en suite bathroom, a storage room and a bay-fronted lounge area overlooking the gardens.

​There's also a large​, open plan family room, two further double bedrooms, a house bathroom, a great gym with store room and ​w.c., a games room and laundry room.

​Two bedrooms on the first floor include an impressive principal bedroom with views across both gardens.

This room is more of a suite, with a lounge area, a dressing room, an en suite bathroom and balcony.

Across the landing is the versatile second bedroom or office, and a storage area creates potential for an en suite facility.

​The private driv​e​ serving three houses has an access road owned by Nidd House, together with the drive to neighbouring River House.

Timber electric gates ​open to the driveway and grounds of Nidd House​, with parking and a detached double garage​.

​Surrounding lawned gardens, like the rear garden,​ include mature trees, shrubs and fl​owerbeds.

South-facing gardens ​roll down to the river and a concrete jetty. The house has​ boating and riparian rights.

​This home in Nidd Bank, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at £1,850,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423​.

1 . Nidd Bank, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire​ An overview of the impressive property. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Nidd Bank, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire​ A dual aspect living room has a balcony. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales