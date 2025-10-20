This bright, elegant and comfortable Harrogate home is for sale at £1.1m

Described by the agents as 'a handsome stone-built Victorian townhouse with a double-height bay window and an attractive dormer in the roofline', the property has an established front garden, and a tiled path leading to a covered entrance.

Inside, it is described as having 'a sense of warmth and belonging, balancing elegance with ease, light with comfort and heritage with modern living’.

A grand hallway displays polished pine floors, high ceilings and deep skirtings, while the staircase with carved newel post, is a Victorian feature.

Large bay windows in the sitting room give views across Valley Gardens, while a log burner within a black fire surround is flanked by built-in cabinetry.

Double-hinged doors connect sitting and dining rooms, the latter having sash windows, and a log burner within wooden surround.

The Scandinavian style kitchen has Origin bi-fold doors and a porcelain tile floor which flows through to outdoor space.

A Rangemaster cooker has a bespoke spiral-steel extractor, and there’s a well-equipped island, a built-in dining booth, and a hidden pantry.

Accessed from the kitchen, the cellar’s several rooms are dry and fitted with electrics.

On the first floor is the bay-fronted principal suite, with Valley Gardens views, and an original fireplace.

Its en suite includes a Savoy wash-basin and w.c., reclaimed from the town’s former hospital.

A second double bedroom with period fireplace and sash windows is south-facing, and a third is currently used as a gym

Along with the stylish house bathroom is a separate w.c..

On the uppermost floor, two double bedrooms with period fireplaces have a versatile room between them.

A spacious bathroom has a roll-top bath, and a walk-in shower.

Designed for year-round use, the south-facing courtyard has built-in seating areas, with strategic planting.

Glazed panels divide terraces, while a retractable awning provides cover.

At the far end, a built-in fireplace with chimney is ideal for gatherings.

This home in Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate​, is priced at £1,100,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire.

