Inside this Georgian home of historic significance - for sale at just under £1.4m

Mansfield House is a Grade ll-listed property that was built in 1788 by Mrs Wilks of the nearby Granby Hotel, to replace a nearby barn where she had previously helped promote theatre performances.
The theatre closed in 1830 and it later became a private residential property that retains many period features.
It overlooks the protected 200-acre Harrogate Stray, and is within easy walking distance of the town centre.
Its accommodation includes a reception and staircase hall, four good size reception rooms, a main and a side kitchen, and versatile cellars.
Further to these is a drawing room or principal bedroom, four more bedrooms, three bathrooms and a small kitchen.
A private courtyard garden lies to the rear of the house.
Among many striking features within the property is a Georgian staircase with natural light cascading from a tall landing window, some fine fireplaces, and detailed ceiling plasterwork.
A front vestibule leads on to the drawing room, a snug or study, the sitting room and dining room.
Two kitchens, a bathroom and main and secondary staircases are at ground floor level, while to the lower ground floor are two storage cellars.
A first floor drawing room could function as a large main bedroom, with the three further bedrooms and bathroom.
Above, on the second floor, is another en suite bedroom.
The attractive courtyard garden displays mature plants, climbers and a wisteria.
All the main rooms in Mansfield House have views over The Stray, and for anyone wishing to commute, transport links are easily accessible.
Mansfield House, Church Square, Harrogate, is offered at £1,395,000, with Lister Haigh Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 860322.
