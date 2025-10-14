The front aspect of the impressive Georgian home for sale at £1, 395,000.placeholder image
The front aspect of the impressive Georgian home for sale at £1, 395,000.

Inside this Georgian home of historic significance - for sale at just under £1.4m

By Sally Burton
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:11 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 15:12 BST
This double fronted Georgian townhouse played an important part in the history of Harrogate, as it was originally the town's first purpose-built theatre.

Mansfield House is a Grade ll-listed property that was built in 1788 by Mrs Wilks of the nearby Granby Hotel, to replace a nearby barn where she had previously helped promote theatre performances.

The theatre closed in 1830 and it later became a private residential property that retains many period features.

It overlooks the protected 200-acre Harrogate Stray, and is within easy walking distance of the town centre.

Its accommodation includes a reception and staircase hall, four good size reception rooms, a main and a side kitchen, and versatile cellars.

Further to these is a drawing room or principal bedroom, four more bedrooms, three bathrooms and a small kitchen.

A private courtyard garden lies to the rear of the house.

​Among many striking features within the property is a Georgian staircase with natural light cascading from a tall landing window, some fine fireplaces, and detailed ceiling plasterwork.

A front vestibule leads on to the drawing room, a snug or study, the sitting room and dining room.

Two kitchens, a bathroom and main and secondary staircases are at ground floor level, while to the lower ground floor are two storage cellars.

A first floor drawing room could function as a large main bedroom, with the three further bedrooms and bathroom.

Above, on the second floor, is another en suite bedroom.

​The attractive courtyard garden ​displays mature plants, climbers and a wisteria.

​All the main rooms in Mansfield House have views over The Stray, and for anyone wishing to commute, transport links are easily accessible.

Mansfield House, Church Square, Harrogate​, is offered at £1,395,000, with Lister Haigh Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 860322​.

