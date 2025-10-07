Inside this £3.25m modern-traditional home that's high spec throughout

Kingsmead is a recently constructed, high spec home with traditional architecture that includes sash windows and high ceilings.

A grand reception hallway with garden views through double French doors leads to reception rooms, a boot room with bespoke cabinetry and a guest w.c..

At the heart of the home is a dazzling open-plan living kitchen, with lantern roof, that spans the full rear of the house.

It features a central island, high-quality cabinetry, Calacatta gold quartz worktops, integrated Miele appliances and a Rangemaster cooker.

A hidden, fully-fitted pantry and a separate utility add to the facilities, and an inner hallway leads to a further reception room and the boiler room.

A bespoke staircase leads to the first floor landing and bedrooms that include a very spacious principal suite with views across the garden and The Stray.

This luxurious suite has a sleeping area, a fully-fitted walk-in dressing room by Christopher Metcalfe, and an en suite with free-standing bath, twin washbasins, a walk-in shower and Lusso fittings.

Two further double bedrooms have walk-through wardrobes and en suite shower rooms with Lusso fittings.

A further staircase leads to the second floor landing, ideal as a study area, and two further double bedrooms with en suite shower rooms.

Above the garage block is a versatile room suitable as an office, studio or gym.

Landscaped gardens include mature trees, with established borders and subtle outdoor lighting, while a stone-paved terrace runs the full width of the house, and a private gate leads to The Stray.

Standing within Harrogate’s south-side conservation area, this privately placed property has a wealth of amenities within easy reach.

​Kingsmead, Slingsby Walk, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, ​is for sale at £3,250,000, ​with Butler Ridge, Wetherby​, tel. 01937 203222​.

