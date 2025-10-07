Inside this £3.25m modern-traditional home that's high spec throughout

Kingsmead is a recently constructed, high spec home with traditional architecture that includes sash windows and high ceilings.
A grand reception hallway with garden views through double French doors leads to reception rooms, a boot room with bespoke cabinetry and a guest w.c..
At the heart of the home is a dazzling open-plan living kitchen, with lantern roof, that spans the full rear of the house.
It features a central island, high-quality cabinetry, Calacatta gold quartz worktops, integrated Miele appliances and a Rangemaster cooker.
A hidden, fully-fitted pantry and a separate utility add to the facilities, and an inner hallway leads to a further reception room and the boiler room.
A bespoke staircase leads to the first floor landing and bedrooms that include a very spacious principal suite with views across the garden and The Stray.
This luxurious suite has a sleeping area, a fully-fitted walk-in dressing room by Christopher Metcalfe, and an en suite with free-standing bath, twin washbasins, a walk-in shower and Lusso fittings.
Two further double bedrooms have walk-through wardrobes and en suite shower rooms with Lusso fittings.
A further staircase leads to the second floor landing, ideal as a study area, and two further double bedrooms with en suite shower rooms.
Above the garage block is a versatile room suitable as an office, studio or gym.
Landscaped gardens include mature trees, with established borders and subtle outdoor lighting, while a stone-paved terrace runs the full width of the house, and a private gate leads to The Stray.
Standing within Harrogate’s south-side conservation area, this privately placed property has a wealth of amenities within easy reach.
Kingsmead, Slingsby Walk, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £3,250,000, with Butler Ridge, Wetherby, tel. 01937 203222.
Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter
More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-amazing-former-vicarage-for-sale-near-harrogate-at-ps25m-5337931
www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-ps2m-pannal-home-with-superb-facilities-and-views-5330902