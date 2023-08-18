News you can trust since 1836
Take a look at this idyllic Nidderdale property near Harrogate - with incredible gardens

The gardens, coupled with the panoramic views from this four bedroom bungalow fringing the village of Birstwith, are little short of spectacular.In its stunning plot of around 1.25 acres, this home has beautiful, carefully landscaped gardens, and looks right across the Nidderdale Valley and the river Nidd.
By Sally Burton
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

All this, and Riversmead is still within walking distance of a great choice of village amenities, that range from a pub, and a village shop, to a primary school and sports facilities. It is also just 15 to 20 minutes by car to Harrogate and all that it has to offer.

Inside, its accommodation is versatile, with a reception hallway, a well-equipped and spacious fitted kitchen with an integrated double oven and electric hob, and a large, open plan living area with a feature fireplace, stunning views, and glazed doors that lead outdoors.

There's an office or snug on the lower ground floor, and a useful utility room, with four to five bedrooms, some with fitted wardrobes, and three bathrooms. There is further storage space available in the loft.

Within the large and very impressive garden are several seating areas and extensive lawns bordered with planted beds, and a range of established, colourful trees and shrubs.

An 'in and out' front driveway with parking space leads to an integral double garage.

There are lovely scenic river and countryside walks around Birstwith, within the Nidderdale area of outstanding local beauty.

One of these is a circular walk that starts in Birstwith, then takes in part of the Nidderdale Way and visits both neighbouring villages of Hampsthwaite and Clint.

Features of note in the village itself include a weir, an old mill, and a packhorse bridge.

Riversmead, Nidd Lane, Birstwith, is for sale at £1,000,000 with Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate, and has no onward chain. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

Riversmead and the rolling countryside it looks out over.

