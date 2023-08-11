Take a look inside this enchanting 17th century country estate for sale in its own private corner of Nidderdale

A breath-taking 17th century country estate is for sale which includes its own swimming pool, gym and two detached barns, situated in its own private quarter of the desirable Nidderdale AONB area.

Roundhill Estate features a 17th century Grade ll listed Country House and two detached stone barns privately situated in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

Nidderdale's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is one of only 46 in the UK with the finest countryside and special places worthy of protection, all of which surrounds this charming estate.

The house is nestled into the surrounding woodland and hillside with mature gardens, a stream and water falls all within the 40 acre estate.

The house has a self contained leisure wing complete with a gym, swim spa and sauna.

One of its most endearing features includes the benefit of its own private spring.

Roundhill Estate has been owned by the same family for 37 years and updated over that time which has been maintained regardless of cost.

The property’s current owners have found it to be a great family home, privately set in 40 acres of land and offering a safe place for children to explore and enjoy country pursuits.

This is a unique property for a family who enjoy their privacy.

The former attached barn has been converted into a self contained leisure wing with a large bedroom upstairs along with an entertainment room and bar.

On the ground floor there is a modern kitchen, gymnasium, swim-spa, shower, changing room and essential facilities.

The two detached Yorkshire stone barns offer development potential which also includes a significant detached garage with a workshop and greenhouse space.

The approach to Roundhill can only be described as stunning and the property offers something extremely special and unique.

The property is for sale at a guide price of £1,950,000 with North Residential as advertised on https://www.zoopla.co.ukRoundhill is situated west of Pateley Bridge and less than 30 minutes to Harrogate or Ripon where there is an abundance of revered schools, restaurants, bars and amenities.

1 . Roundhill Estate, Nidderdale An open-plan kitchen has maintained a style that compliments the period features of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Round Estate, Nidderdale The property moulds in to the landscape seamlessly with its own unique history. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Roundhill Estate, Nidderdale The property boasts neutral furnishings throughout which make the most of the unique space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Roundhill Estate, Nidderdale The open-plan kitchen and breakfast area lead onto a patio and terrace bringing in light and opening onto to landscape. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales