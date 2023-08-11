See inside this charming cottage, for sale close to Harrogate

This stone-built cottage offers the best of locations, on a picturesque country lane, and looking over a small beck with open countryside beyond, yet conveniently close to Harrogate town centre and all that it has to offer.

The semi-detached, two-bedroom cottage has plenty of charm, and more space than might be expected: a large, light living room has a beamed ceiling and bay window, while a wood burning stove adds the cosy factor.

An open staircase leads upstairs.

The extremely spacious fitted kitchen has underfloor heating, with fitted units and integrated appliances, while a flow-through dining area has bi-fold doors leading out to the rear paved garden area.

Both bedrooms and a newly fitted house bathroom are on the first floor. The recently insulated and boarded attic provides additional storage.

To the front of the property is a raised flagged area with boundary fencing, and to the rear there is an enclosed courtyard with two wooden storage sheds.

This property in Knox Mill Lane, Killinghall, Harrogate, is for sale at £297,500, with Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Knox Mill Lane, Killinghall, Harrogate The large and modern kitchen with diner. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Knox Mill Lane, Killinghall, Harrogate Bi-fold doors lead out to the rear courtyard from the kitchen dining area. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Knox Mill Lane, Killinghall, Harrogate The bay-fronted, beamed lounge has a cosy woodburner for the cooler months. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Knox Mill Lane, Killinghall, Harrogate An alternative view of the lounge, and the open plan staircase to the first floor. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3