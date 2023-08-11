See inside this charming cottage, for sale close to Harrogate
The semi-detached, two-bedroom cottage has plenty of charm, and more space than might be expected: a large, light living room has a beamed ceiling and bay window, while a wood burning stove adds the cosy factor.
An open staircase leads upstairs.
The extremely spacious fitted kitchen has underfloor heating, with fitted units and integrated appliances, while a flow-through dining area has bi-fold doors leading out to the rear paved garden area.
Both bedrooms and a newly fitted house bathroom are on the first floor. The recently insulated and boarded attic provides additional storage.
To the front of the property is a raised flagged area with boundary fencing, and to the rear there is an enclosed courtyard with two wooden storage sheds.
This property in Knox Mill Lane, Killinghall, Harrogate, is for sale at £297,500, with Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
