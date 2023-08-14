See the immaculate interior of this remodelled home for sale at £2.6m

This luxurious home with timeless features, that dates back to the 1920s, has had an internal facelift with spectacular results.

Still displaying wooden panelling from bygone years, with stone mullion windows and high ceilings, the house now has an open-plan, hand-crafted kitchen, a striking 27 ft sitting room, and a dining room with French doors to a terrace and gardens.

Its grand entrance hall has an open fireplace, with wooden panelling and a solid oak floor.

The large and sleek kitchen, fitted by Ryburn Valley Bespoke Furniture in traditional shaker style, has quartz work surfaces and a central island unit with seating.

Its built in appliances include a Samsung double fridge freezer, a double oven, combi microwave, wine cooler, a Franke Décor Eiger instant hot tap and a Bosch dishwasher.

A feature of the large and bright sitting room is its global high efficiency Dru closed flame fire.

There's another spacious reception room, with a w.c., a utility, and a plant room also at ground floor level.

A main bedroom which is one of four doubles on the first floor, has its own marble-tiled en suite, and there's a fifth bedroom with both dressing room and en suite bathroom on the second floor.

Within the property's 0.65 acres of private grounds, with lawned and established gardens, is a patio terrace, ideal for entertaining.

An intercom system and automated sliding gates give entry to the driveway with parking, and an integrated garage.

The attractive country village of Linton has a local pub and is just over a mile away from Wetherby, within easy striking distance of Harrogate.

This home in Linton Close, 2 Wharfe Grove, Wetherby, £2,600,000, is for sale with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 205442.

