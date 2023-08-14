See the immaculate interior of this remodelled home for sale at £2.6m
Still displaying wooden panelling from bygone years, with stone mullion windows and high ceilings, the house now has an open-plan, hand-crafted kitchen, a striking 27 ft sitting room, and a dining room with French doors to a terrace and gardens.
Its grand entrance hall has an open fireplace, with wooden panelling and a solid oak floor.
The large and sleek kitchen, fitted by Ryburn Valley Bespoke Furniture in traditional shaker style, has quartz work surfaces and a central island unit with seating.
Its built in appliances include a Samsung double fridge freezer, a double oven, combi microwave, wine cooler, a Franke Décor Eiger instant hot tap and a Bosch dishwasher.
A feature of the large and bright sitting room is its global high efficiency Dru closed flame fire.
There's another spacious reception room, with a w.c., a utility, and a plant room also at ground floor level.
A main bedroom which is one of four doubles on the first floor, has its own marble-tiled en suite, and there's a fifth bedroom with both dressing room and en suite bathroom on the second floor.
Within the property's 0.65 acres of private grounds, with lawned and established gardens, is a patio terrace, ideal for entertaining.
An intercom system and automated sliding gates give entry to the driveway with parking, and an integrated garage.
The attractive country village of Linton has a local pub and is just over a mile away from Wetherby, within easy striking distance of Harrogate.
This home in Linton Close, 2 Wharfe Grove, Wetherby, £2,600,000, is for sale with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 205442.
