See the luxury facilities with this spectacular £3.75m home for sale near Harrogate

Its stunning gardens and grounds include paddocks and meadows, with outbuildings.

Original features within the spacious rooms of the elegant period property include ornate ceiling cornicing, chandelier fittings and open fireplaces, as well as sash windows, high arched windows and French doors.A reception hall with original Portuguese marble flooring leads to three main reception rooms, with views across the south-facing rear garden.

Among them is a dual-aspect drawing room with Adam-style open fireplace and full-height French windows and doors, with lawns beyond.

French doors in the morning room, with its coffered ceiling, access a south-facing terrace with valley views.

From the dining room, with original wood flooring and open fireplace, is a butler’s pantry and kitchen, and a panelled breakfast room with built-in seating.

The fitted kitchen has the butler’s pantry and a freezer room as extra facilities, then there are wine cellars, a boiler room, study, and a lovely garden room.

Five or six double bedrooms on the first floor include a principal room with dressing room and en suite. A window seat has views stretching to Almscliffe Crag.

A billiard room and a studio with Juliet balcony, could both serve as bedrooms, and there are two family bathrooms.

Electric gates open to a driveway flanked with lawns, rhododendrons and trees, with a side paddock. There’s a single garage and workshop, a potting shed, store and greenhouse.

Below the greenhouse is the enclosed grass tennis court, and luxury pool house with heated swimming pool, kitchenette, jacuzzi, sun bed and sauna, plus shower facilities.

Impressive gardens feature terraced lawns, and patios, with two summer houses, while open fields and meadows are ideal grazing land.

Brackenthwaite, Hill Foot Lane, Burn Bridge, Harrogate, is priced at £3,750,000 with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

