Inside this stunning updated farmhouse, for sale with stables and land, near Harrogate

Stone-built Beckside Farm is a rural property with a stylish, updated interior that melds successfully with the period vaulted ceilings, beams and exposed stone walls.

An adjoining refurbished barn provides more space for domestic use.

From the entrance hall with flagstone flooring is the bright living kitchen, through to the dining room.

The kitchen has contemporary cabinets with granite worktops, integrated appliances, a Belfast sink, and an island unit with wood topping and breakfast bar.

Relaxed seating forms part of the living area, with a wood-burning stove.

Two walls of glazed bi-folds allow natural light to flood in to the adjoining dining room, and further reception areas comprise a triple-aspect drawing room, a separate sitting room, and a study or home office.

All first floor rooms have far reaching views, with five double bedrooms from the landing, one of which features a mezzanine.

The luxurious main bedroom has its own dressing area and en suite shower room.

At the far end of the landing is a games room, and completing the first floor is a modern shower room and a family bathroom with roll-top tub and separate walk-in shower.

Beckside Farm has a beck running through its land, to both north and south of its borders.

A private lane leads to the property, with hardstanding for parking alongside the house. The lane continues around the property to the range of further weatherboarded outbuildings.The garden and grounds at the farmhouse include a walled garden with lawn and paved terracing that is ideal for outdoor dining and relaxation while giving spectacular views.The current owners have planted several hundred trees over the years, adding to a pretty bluebell wood.Stable blocks comprise eleven stalls, with a field shelter and high barn on offer, with further open barn outbuildings.

Enclosed paddocks and fields all have their own water supply.

Beckside Farm, Shawfield Head, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, has a £3m price tag, with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate.

1 . Beckside Farm, Shawfield Head, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, North Yorkshire The entrance hallway, with stone flagged floor. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Beckside Farm, Shawfield Head, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, North Yorkshire The dining kitchen has contemporary units with granite worktops, integrated appliances, and a breakfast bar. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Beckside Farm, Shawfield Head, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, North Yorkshire A comfortable living area inside the farmhouse, with warming stove. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales