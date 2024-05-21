Inside this stunning Duchy estate home in Harrogate, with a £2.45m price tag

The spacious interior includes a bright reception hall with ornate panelling, fitted storage and a feature staircase leading up.

A bay-fronted sitting room overlooks the front garden, while a fully fitted bar and games room has double doors that open to a large outdoor terrace, and there's a separate guest w.c..

A hidden door off the hall reveals a stunning living and dining kitchen with bespoke hand painted cabinetry, a central island unit, granite worktops, integrated appliances, and a range cooker.

This exceptional space also has a separate dining and sitting area with bi-folding doors to a further sun terrace, and there’s a walk-in pantry.

The formal dining room overlooks the front garden, and from the utility room, a spiral staircase leads down to the lower ground floor – currently arranged as a gym and a cinema room.

This lower, fully tanked level is highly versatile and can be made self-contained if desired.

Completing the ground floor is an attached double garage, and a home office with garden views.

Four double bedroom suites are off the first floor landing, all with luxury en suites, and three with fully fitted dressing rooms.

A hidden door off a half-landing reveals a plush main bedroom suite with a dressing room and deluxe en suite.

Private gardens include a large, south-facing front lawn, trees and shrubs.

To the rear is split level terracing and another lawned area – all ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining.

Electric gates open to the gravelled driveway with parking for several vehicles.

This property in Rutland Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £2,450,000 with North Residential estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 530088.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Rutland Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire The light and spacious hallway with staircase leading up. Photo: North Residential estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Rutland Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire A super-stylish living kitchen with central island. Photo: North Residential estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Rutland Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire Relaxed seating or viewing space with outdoor access. Photo: North Residential estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Rutland Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire A fully fitted bar and games room has doors to the outdoor terrace. Photo: North Residential estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales