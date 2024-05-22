We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:03 BST
There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £789,950

1. Scampston Drive, Off Otley Road, Harrogate

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £789,950 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £340,000

2. Rydal Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £340,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000

3. Hawes Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with New Home Agents for £280,000

4. Whernside Close, Killinghall, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with New Home Agents for £280,000 Photo: Zoopla

