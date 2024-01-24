See inside two of Harrogate's most expensive properties for sale

The Chestnuts, Fulwith Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £2m, and a detached home in Rossett Green Lane is priced at £1,350,000, both with Myrings estate agents, Harrogate.

The Chestnuts is a unique, architecturally designed home with six bedrooms and over 6000 square feet of bright interior that features Larch wood, and floor to ceiling rear glass walls.

It has underground garaging for four-cars, and over an acre of private grounds with south-facing views towards the Crimple Valley.

The reception hall has porcelain tiled floors and a ‘floating’ staircase, while the dining kitchen with modern units and integrated appliances, has white silestone worktops. Bi-fold doors lead out to the rear gardens.

Living and sitting rooms have garden views, and there's a study, two bedrooms - one with an en suite, an office, a utility and w.c. to the ground floor

To the lower ground floor is a hallway, cinema room, one bedroom and a shower room.

The first floor has the main bedroom with his and hers dressing rooms, and an en-suite bathroom with a free-standing bath and walk-in shower.

Two further bedrooms share a Jack and Jill shower room.

A sliding electric gate leadsin to a front forecourt driveway with parking and a side drive to the underground garage.

Flagged split level sun terraces and decked entertaining areas lie to the rear, with steps down to south-facing lawned gardens.

Another detached and high spec family home in Rossett Green Lane, has a double garage and landscaped south-facing gardens looking towards the Crimple Valley.

This four-bedroom property forms part of an exclusive development on the south side of Harrogate.

A private road leads to each individual property, with bespoke, oak electric gates in to a resin driveway and an integral double garage with an electric vehicle charge point and electrically-operated Italian Silverlox door.

A striking oak door opens to a central hall with an oak staircase and glass balustrade. A double height window allows natural light to pour in.

There is an adjoining w.c., a large study and a storage cupboard, plus a utility room.

Living space to the rear includes a sitting room with double-height window and a Trimline Dutch remote-control gas fire.

The open plan kitchen, dining and family room include a Schuller bespoke fitted kitchen with integrated Siemens appliances and a large central island.

Both sitting and family rooms have in-line sliding doors to the sun terrace, with steps down to an enclosed lawned garden with planted borders and York Stone paving.

A central gallery landing to the first floor leads to four double bedrooms, all individually designed, with three having tiled en-suite shower rooms, and two also with fitted dressing rooms.

For more details about either property, both of which are advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk, call 01423 566400

1 . The Chestnuts, Fulwith Road, Harrogate The contemporary style home in its green surroundings. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . The Chestnuts, Fulwith Road, Harrogate The hallway with porcelain tile flooring features a 'floating' staircase. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . The Chestnuts, Fulwith Road, Harrogate A spectacular open plan living and dining kitchen. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . The Chestnuts, Fulwith Road, Harrogate Indoor to outdoor living is seamless in this property. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales