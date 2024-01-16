News you can trust since 1836
Inside this swish £1m three-bedroom penthouse apartment in prime location

A spectacular duplex, penthouse apartment is for sale in the centre of Harrogate, and close to The Stray.
By Sally Burton
Published 16th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT

The sale of this apartment offers a rare chance to live in a centrally placed, luxurious home within a leafy residential location.

This high spec home is the flagship apartment of the building that was converted to apartments 18 years ago.

Both spacious and modern, it has a personal lift, with a high quality interior.

An outstanding feature is a sizeable and quietly located roof terrace, ideal for spending relaxation time or for al fresco dining.

Accommodation includes a covered entrance vestibule that has double doors leading through to a striking and private entrance hall, with both staircase and lift available.

There's an impressive, open plan living and dining kitchen with a bank of full length windows and double opening doors that lead out to the roof terrace, with vaulted ceilings and skylights.

The stunning kitchen comes complete with integrated appliances and a large island unit.

Within the living area is a striking media wall with an inset television above a feature gas fire with a deep marble shelf.

Further to this is a large and versatile study or home office, a utility room and a separate cloakroom.

Three double bedrooms are on the floor above, the principal room having its own dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with twin wash basins, and both bath and separate shower.

The remaining two bedrooms also have en-suite shower facilities.

A separate gym or home office has extensive storage space, with internal staircases to all floors.

​This apartment in Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, is for sale at a price of £1,095,000, with Nicholls Tyreman estate agents, Harrogate.

Call 01423 503076 for further information.

An external view of the character building in central Harrogate.

Victoria Avenue, Harrogate

An external view of the character building in central Harrogate.

The stylish kitchen has a large island unit with breakfast bar.

Victoria Avenue, Harrogate

The stylish kitchen has a large island unit with breakfast bar.

The high spec, open plan kitchen has integrated appliances.

Victoria Avenue, Harrogate

The high spec, open plan kitchen has integrated appliances.

The hallway of the duplex penthouse apartment.

Victoria Avenue, Harrogate

The hallway of the duplex penthouse apartment.

