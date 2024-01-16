Inside this swish £1m three-bedroom penthouse apartment in prime location
The sale of this apartment offers a rare chance to live in a centrally placed, luxurious home within a leafy residential location.
This high spec home is the flagship apartment of the building that was converted to apartments 18 years ago.
Both spacious and modern, it has a personal lift, with a high quality interior.
An outstanding feature is a sizeable and quietly located roof terrace, ideal for spending relaxation time or for al fresco dining.
Accommodation includes a covered entrance vestibule that has double doors leading through to a striking and private entrance hall, with both staircase and lift available.
There's an impressive, open plan living and dining kitchen with a bank of full length windows and double opening doors that lead out to the roof terrace, with vaulted ceilings and skylights.
The stunning kitchen comes complete with integrated appliances and a large island unit.
Within the living area is a striking media wall with an inset television above a feature gas fire with a deep marble shelf.
Further to this is a large and versatile study or home office, a utility room and a separate cloakroom.
Three double bedrooms are on the floor above, the principal room having its own dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with twin wash basins, and both bath and separate shower.
The remaining two bedrooms also have en-suite shower facilities.
A separate gym or home office has extensive storage space, with internal staircases to all floors.
This apartment in Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, is for sale at a price of £1,095,000, with Nicholls Tyreman estate agents, Harrogate.
Call 01423 503076 for further information.
