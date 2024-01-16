Inside this swish £1m three-bedroom penthouse apartment in prime location

A spectacular duplex, penthouse apartment is for sale in the centre of Harrogate, and close to The Stray.

The sale of this apartment offers a rare chance to live in a centrally placed, luxurious home within a leafy residential location.

This high spec home is the flagship apartment of the building that was converted to apartments 18 years ago.

Both spacious and modern, it has a personal lift, with a high quality interior.

An outstanding feature is a sizeable and quietly located roof terrace, ideal for spending relaxation time or for al fresco dining.

Accommodation includes a covered entrance vestibule that has double doors leading through to a striking and private entrance hall, with both staircase and lift available.

There's an impressive, open plan living and dining kitchen with a bank of full length windows and double opening doors that lead out to the roof terrace, with vaulted ceilings and skylights.

The stunning kitchen comes complete with integrated appliances and a large island unit.

Within the living area is a striking media wall with an inset television above a feature gas fire with a deep marble shelf.

Further to this is a large and versatile study or home office, a utility room and a separate cloakroom.

Three double bedrooms are on the floor above, the principal room having its own dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with twin wash basins, and both bath and separate shower.

The remaining two bedrooms also have en-suite shower facilities.

A separate gym or home office has extensive storage space, with internal staircases to all floors.

​This apartment in Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, is for sale at a price of £1,095,000, with Nicholls Tyreman estate agents, Harrogate.

Call 01423 503076 for further information.

1 . Victoria Avenue, Harrogate An external view of the character building in central Harrogate. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Victoria Avenue, Harrogate The stylish kitchen has a large island unit with breakfast bar. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Victoria Avenue, Harrogate The high spec, open plan kitchen has integrated appliances. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales