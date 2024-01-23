News you can trust since 1836
The four-bedroom detached home has an enviable location with glorious views.The four-bedroom detached home has an enviable location with glorious views.
Inside this Nidderdale home - designed to maximise breathtaking scenery

This unique home overlooking beautiful Nidderdale countryside has an interior designed to maximise the outstanding views.
By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT

With a stunning main floor living room and dining room with a viewing platform, views of the renowned beautiful valley are spread out before you through large picture windows.

To add to the attractions, this home has the award-winning High Street of Pateley Bridge and its wide range of amenities within a few minutes’ walking distance, with the larger appeal of Harrogate’s shops, bars and eateries just a short drive away.

A porch leads to a hallway then the dining and living rooms open out to the substantial viewing platform. There's a country style kitchen with a full range of fitted units, a separate utility room and a cloakroom with w.c..

To the lower ground floor are three bedrooms, while the main bedroom, with en suite shower room, is on the floor above and has access through glass doors to a private balcony.

An additional and versatile room on the first floor is currently used as a studio.

The property also has two store rooms – one of which has the potential to be connected, subject to any necessary planning requirements.

To the front of the house is a car port, and there's a garden with lawned areas, stretching to the rear.

Pateley Bridge is a bustling market town situated in the heart of Nidderdale, designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It has excellent road links to Harrogate, Leeds and York, and rail links to London and Edinburgh.

The Eyrie, Ripon Road, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire HG3 5NL is for sale at £569,950, with Beadnall Copley, Harrogate

For more information, call the agents on 01423 503500 www.beadnallcopley.co.uk

The hillside property has colourful wrap-around gardens and a large car port.

