Inside this beautiful beamed cottage with garden for sale now in Pannal village
With two reception rooms, it has a well-equipped kitchen with fitted units, granite worktops and a feature old ornamental range and a dining area. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and fridge, and there's an electric cooker with gas hob.
The sitting room is spacious with a bay window overlooking the pretty garden and a glazed door leading out to a patio area. Within the feature stone fireplace is a cosy wood-burning stove.
There's a fireplace in the dining room too, with an electric fire, and fitted shelving.
A ground floor w.c. and a utility room with fitted units and an integrated fridge freezer are further useful facilities.
Three bedrooms on the first floor include a main bedroom that has a vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams, a feature stone wall with fitted wardrobes, and a charming window seat with a window overlooking the garden and adjoining church.
Its en-suite shower room has a white suite, as does the modern house bathroom.
To the rear of the property there is a delightful lawned garden with well-stocked borders that has the village church as a backdrop.
The semi-detached cottage has a parking space and a single garage with light and power.
Pannal, with its active village community, has a well-regarded primary school, a village shop, a post office, church and village hall, and is well served for travel with its own railway station and a regular bus service.
This home in Main Street, Pannal, Harrogate is for sale at an asking price of £600,000, with Verity Frearson Estate Agents, Harrogate.
