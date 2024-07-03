See inside this picturesque home in central Bishop Monkton, for sale at £1.475m

Ings House Farm is a Grade II-listed, 17th century detached home with many original features, from exposed beams and timber-framed windows to stunning fireplaces.

Improvements by its current owners have included the installation of gas-fired central heating, a new kitchen, bathrooms and redecoration.

A central reception hall leads to a double-aspect, beamed drawing room that has a fireplace with wood burning stove and doors out to south-facing gardens.

Another cosy sitting room could also serve as a dining room.

The breakfast kitchen has fitted cabinetry, with integrated appliances and quartz worktops. There's an Aga, a boiling tap, an island unit and bespoke bench seating beneath a curved bay window.

A spacious garden room has a glazed atrium ceiling, and further ground floor facilities include a large pantry, a vaulted utility room with underfloor heating, and a rear hall with guest w.c..

Above on the first floor is the main bedroom with fitted wardrobes, eaves storage, an en suite bathroom, and a dressing room or potential further bedroom.

Two more bedrooms share a luxury shower room.

Front entry to the property is over a bridge covering the beck, then through electric gates to a gravel parking area.

Another entrance to the rear courtyard is from Ings Lane.

Gardens to the south of the house have lawns, trees and shrubs, and beyond these is a large pond and haven for wildlife, with a pretty walkway and jetty.

Outbuildings behind the house comprise a large double garage, versatile studio space overlooking the gardens, two stores, a stable, then a w.c. and further store.

There is potential to further develop these, subject to planning requirements.

Adjoining the gardens to the east are two fields, ideal for grazing, with a central copse of trees. In total, the gardens and land extend to some 5.66 acres.

Village amenities include a church, pub and village hall, and there’s a top performing primary school. The village is well placed for road travel, has local bus routes through the village and several rail stations within easy reach.

Ings House Farm, Bishop Monkton, is priced at £1,475,000 with North Residential, Harrogate.

1 . Ings House Farm, Bishop Monkton A bridge over the beck leads in to the grounds of the Bishop Monkton home.Photo: North Residential, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Ings House Farm, Bishop Monkton This drawing room has a fireplace with wood burning stove, and doors out to the south-facing gardens.Photo: North Residential, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Ings House Farm, Bishop Monkton The breakfast kitchen has fitted cabinetry with integrated appliances, an island unit and an Aga.Photo: North Residential, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Ings House Farm, Bishop Monkton The spacious garden room has a glazed atrium ceiling.Photo: North Residential, Harrogate Photo Sales