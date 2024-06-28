Ripley Castle Estate: ‘Much loved’ Grade-I listed 14th-century country house in Harrogate goes on sale
The Ripley Castle Estate, which has been owned by the same family for more than 700 years, has been put up for sale.
The estate has released a statement revealing that the current owners, Sir Thomas and Lady Ingilby, with the full support of their family, have decided to put it on the market.
The family will continue to live nearby and “focus on their other interests”.
The statement added: “Most of the Estates enterprises will continue to trade as normal and our valued clients employees and tenants will be advised at the earliest opportunity of any changes to this plan.
“Any enquiries about this announcement should be directed to Mark Granger at Carter Jonas by emailing [email protected].”
