Ripley Castle Estate: ‘Much loved’ Grade-I listed 14th-century country house in Harrogate goes on sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ripley Castle Estate, which has been owned by the same family for more than 700 years, has been put up for sale.

The estate has released a statement revealing that the current owners, Sir Thomas and Lady Ingilby, with the full support of their family, have decided to put it on the market.

The family will continue to live nearby and “focus on their other interests”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement added: “Most of the Estates enterprises will continue to trade as normal and our valued clients employees and tenants will be advised at the earliest opportunity of any changes to this plan.