Inside this quirky listed cottage overlooking the river, for sale in Knaresborough

This unique Grade II listed Georgian property in Knaresborough, however, is such a home,

With more than its share of quirky charm, Tenter Turret cottage has unique castle features, including a turreted roof, and due to its elevated situation it has exceptional views overlooking the Castle, Knaresborough Viaduct and the River Nidd.

With a York stone front terrace, the appealing home’s accommodation includes a lounge and diner with feature fireplace and patio doors leading into the 'cave', four bedrooms, and a spacious bathroom with a free standing bath.

There’s a lawned roof-level garden to the rear, while a wooden walkway leads to the turreted private roof terrace with 360 degree views across to the castle and river.

The cottage is listed as ideal as both a main home or as a holiday home or investment.

Anna Jephcott, branch manager at Bridgfords, Knaresborough, said: “Tenter Turret Cottage is a really exceptional property.

"Built into the cliff and with its own ‘mini cave’, this house really is one of a kind and it’s no surprise that it draws attention from far and wide.

"It has been run as a successful holiday let for some years now as people love to come and soak up the quirky nature of the property while staying to explore the many visitor attractions nearby.

"The 360 degree roof gives the most incredible views of the castle, river and the viaduct, and in summer residents can escape to the lounge where the cave walls will keep them cool.

"It’s safe to say that this is probably one of the most unique properties that I’ve marketed in my 26 years in estate agency.”

Tenter Turret Cottage, Waterside, Knaresborough, is on the market via Bridgfords, Knaresborough, for £675,000.

For further information, visit: https://www.bridgfords.co.uk/properties/19153930/sales/KNB240097#/

1 . Tenter Turret Cottage, Waterside, Knaresborough Inside the property - the beamed lounge and diner.Photo: Bridgfords, Knaresborough Photo Sales

2 . Tenter Turret Cottage, Waterside, Knaresborough Few homes can boast their own cave among their facilities.Photo: Bridgfords, Knaresborough Photo Sales