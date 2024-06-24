New on the market - stone-built home in picturesque Knaresborough location

The three-bedroom property has a secure gated entrance with private parking for several vehicles, and a south-facing garden, to add to its many attributes.

It is also just a short stroll from Knaresborough town centre.

To the front of the house is the medieval St. John the Baptist Church, while an idyllic setting to the rear looks over the river and viaduct.

With flexible accommodation, the stylish interior with open plan elements attracts plenty of natural light.

From a reception hall with Victorian-style floor tiles, are two reception rooms, with a dual-aspect snug and a living room that links to the dining kitchen.

The dining kitchen features wood-effect flooring, with contemporary units, a Quooker tap, a central island and integrated appliances, while the dining area has room for a good size suite.

A cloakroom with w.c. completes the ground level.

Upstairs, three double bedrooms include a principal bedroom with an en suite bathroom, built-in storage and a separate shower enclosure.

The second bedroom has fitted wardrobes and access to storage in the eaves, and a modern family bathroom includes a separate shower.

Situated at the end of Church Lane, the house has a block-paved area to the front, with paving around the side of the house to a terraced seating area.

The rear, southerly-facing private garden has a second terrace - an ideal setting from which to savour the magnificent views. A mainly lawned garden has a stone wall surround.

The Parsonage, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £799,950, with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate.

1 . nadv-04-07-24-parsonage13-YORupload.jpeg Secure entry gates lead in to the property to the front, with block paved parking space.Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . The Parsonage, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire Looking to the rear of the property, with the medieval St John the Baptist Church in the background.Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . The Parsonage, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire A hallway with Victorian style tiled flooring leads in to the house.Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales