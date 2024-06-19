Inside this captivating barn conversion - near Harrogate but surrounded by countryside

A traditional arched barn entrance leads in to the centuries old property with its exposed stone walls, with beams and trusses.

Originally dating back to 1736, this much cared-for home has new windows and Velux throughout, with Sanderson shutters. A new roof is in place, along with new radiators and boilers.

From the hallway with full-height glazing and double doors is a recently added sun room, with bi-fold doors to the private garden.

There’s a drawing room with a stone fireplace and gas fire, while the dining room has a log burning stove.

The kitchen with breakfast room has bespoke units, and a central island with granite breakfast bar. Appliances include an integrated microwave, wine cooler and two dishwashers, with the Stoves range cooker.

French doors open to the garden. A utility room also has outdoor access.

A curved atrium, with cloakroom and French doors, links the kitchen and Granary, that has a lounge, and a first-floor bedroom with en suite shower room. This could be used as self-contained accommodation.

On the first floor is a main bedroom with charming window seat, and an en suite shower room.

There’s another bedroom, a study with feature arched glazing, that could be an additional bedroom, and a family bathroom with a free-standing bath and shower unit.

An electric gate leads in to the property and its integral double garage, currently used as a games room and gym.

The lovely wrap-around garden, bisected to the rear by a walled stream, is mainly lawn, with mature shrubs and several seating areas.

There’s a summer house, a hot tub area and paved terraces with lighting, ideal for entertaining.

An eastern-side paddock bordered by trees and hedging is around 0.47 acre.

Darley village, in its stunning rural location, has amenities that include a village store, pub, primary school, churches and village hall. Birstwith is close by, as is Harrogate, with all that it has to offer.

Holme Farm Barn, Darley, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 2PP is for sale at £1,200,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

