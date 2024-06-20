We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Jun 2024, 16:04 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This two bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £459,950

1. Birstwith Grange, Birstwith, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £459,950Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £425,000

2. Aspin Park Crescent, Knaresborough

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £425,000Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £235,000

3. Ripley Way, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £235,000Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £300,000

4. The Garden Flat, 1 Park Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £300,000Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateZoopla

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.