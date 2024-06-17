Pineheath, Cornwall Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £3.1m

One of Harrogate's largest historic homes, that dates back to the 1890s, is on the market.

Pineheath was formerly the luxury home of shipping magnate Sir Dhunjibhoy and Lady Frainy Bomanji, who was also known as 'Lady Harrogate'.

They were well-known figures in British high society in the early 1900s, and counted members of the royal family among their friendship circle.

The now derelict Duchy property comes to the open market for the first time in over 70 years, and carries planning consent for conversion to 10 luxurious apartments with balconies, landscaped gardens and secure gated parking.

This is together with planning consent that was granted in 2016, then lapsed in 2019, for a 4872 square foot detached house situated in the highly sought after Duchy address.

Sir Dhunjibhoy and Lady Bomanji had three homes, and spent each autumn in Harrogate at Pineheath, after staying in Windsor during the summer months, and the winter in Poona, India.

Following their deaths, and later that of their daughter, Mrs Mehroo Jehangir, the house remained untouched.

Sir Dhunjibhoy Bomanji was a philanthropist who contributed heavily to Britain's war effort against the Germans in World War One. He was subsequently knighted in 1922.

A photograph of the Harrogate property in 2017.

He continued to support charities for ex-servicemen and war widows, and mixed socially with Field Marshal Douglas Haig.

Prior to his death in 1937, he had back problems, and is said to have ordered a custom built Rolls Royce with a high roof to prevent him from having to bend too low when entering then sitting in the car.

And at a UK charity event, as the highest bidder for a donation, he famously kissed the forehead of Hollywood actress Greta Garbo.

The 10-bedroom, four-bathroom property in Cornwall Road has views that stretch towards Valley gardens and pine woodland, but it is currently deemed totally unsafe for internal viewing.

A far cry from its heyday, when Pineheath House was an opulent home with 12 bedrooms, an observation tower and even heated garages for the cars.

Re the current sale, the estate agent advises: 'There have been previous schemes applied for to develop Pineheath more comprehensively and purchasers will make their own enquiries as to any amendments to the planning consent currently passed and part implemented.

‘Pineheath is dangerous to access and is surrounded by security hoardings. There are CGI images and plans detailing the planning consent available to prospective purchasers’.

The Duchy estate is leafy and spacious, made up typically of grand-size period properties with history, character and large gardens.

It is just a stroll away from open countryside and protected woodland around Birk Crag and the Pinewoods.

The pristine Valley Gardens park is also a short walk away, as is the town centre, with its myriad amenities and attractions.

Pineheath, Cornwall Road, Harrogate, is for sale at a price of £3,100,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate.

