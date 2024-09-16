Inside this spectacular country house for sale, close to both Ripon and Harrogate

Five-bedroomed Warren Lane House is a unique, detached home with many original features, from exposed timber beams, flagstones and wooden flooring, to detailed cornicing, and carved wooden panelling.

From its grand 26ft reception and dining hall with vaulted ceiling and gallery landing, is access to a spacious kitchen and breakfast room.

In the kitchen is a royal blue, oil-fired Aga, with an original Omega oven. Seating areas have two sets of mullion windows revealing lovely views, and there is ample space for a breakfast table.

An adjoining utility room and pantry add to the facilities.

The main reception room is the dual aspect sitting room with a stunning open fireplace.

A cosy snug offers alternative space, and there's a family room with wood panelling to one wall and an open fireplace.

The first floor gallery landing leads to five double bedrooms, including the principal room with a vaulted ceiling and a contemporary en suite bathroom with free-standing bath-tub and walk-in shower.

A family bathroom also features a roll-top bath-tub and a walk-in shower.

The traditional country house has been carefully restored and refurbished over years, with many modern comforts added.

A long gravel driveway leads to front-of-house parking, and to the detached triple garage and workshop.

Extensive gardens are lawned, with mature trees and shrubs. Further land includes meadows, a grass paddock, and a pear and apple orchard.

A south-facing York stone patio area is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.

Warren Lane House, Galphay, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3PB, is priced at £1,595,000, with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

1 . Warren Lane House, Galphay, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3PB The reception and dining hall has an exposed vaulted ceiling and a gallery landing. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Warren Lane House, Galphay, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3PB A spacious beamed kitchen has as oil fired Aga, along with an original Omega oven. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Warren Lane House, Galphay, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3PB This family room has wood panelling to one wall, and an open fireplace. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales