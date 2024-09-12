We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Sep 2024, 16:14 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at fifteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Craven-Holmes Estate Agents for £699,950

1. Arkendale Road, Staveley, Knaresborough

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Craven-Holmes Estate Agents for £699,950 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £159,950

2. Dragon Parade, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £159,950 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £240,000

3. Knapping Hill, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £240,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £150,000

4. Grove Park Lane, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £150,000 Photo: Zoopla

