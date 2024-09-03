See inside this fabulous Pannal home with two cottages, for sale at £4,500,000

Fairview Barn is the main house: its impressive hallway displays a bespoke, floating staircase of wood and brushed chrome.

There are five ground-floor reception rooms, including a large open-plan family room, dining area and kitchen with vaulted ceiling.

Bi-folds, sliding glass doors and French doors make indoor to outdoor living simple.

The family area has a wood-burning fireplace and fitted cabinetry, while the kitchen features bespoke Pippy Oak cabinetry, and a bespoke bench area, with a breakfast bar and integrated appliances.

A dual-aspect sitting room has an exposed stone wall and a Stovax Studio 3 wood-burning stove, then there's a cinema room, also with bespoke fitted cabinetry and exposed beams.

Completing the ground floor is a cosy snug with access to a cloakroom, a utility, then a home office.

Three first floor double bedrooms all have stylish en suites. The principal suite also has a dressing room.

The Cowshed features a wooden-clad living-with-dining and games room with exposed stonework, wood flooring and built-in seating to either end of the 48ft room.

A bijou, well-equipped kitchen has Shaker-style units with wood worktops and a breakfast bar.

Two double bedrooms include one with French doors to a terrace with exceptional views. The other has an en suite bathroom with roll-top bath, black marble tiling and twin sinks. There is also a separate shower room.

To the front of the Cowshed is a private terrace and lawned area.

Within the two-storey Hay Barn is an open plan living and dining kitchen, with Shaker-style units and integrated appliances.

The dining area has built-in bench seating and flows to the living space with a freestanding wood burning stove.

A ground floor double bedroom has French doors to a seating area, and a modern shower room.

The second double bedroom and house bathroom with freestanding copper bath, twin sinks, and walk-in shower are on the first floor.

There's a private walled terrace and lawn, with driveway and parking.

Wood-clad garages provide secure parking for up to 16 vehicles.

The property’s front garden includes south-facing patios, pathways, two raised ponds and lawns bordered by lavender, with shrubs and trees. There's a vegetable garden, and to the rear are further patios and lawns that lead to open grasslands and pond.

Planning permission is granted for a stable block.

Offers over £4,500,000 are invited for Fairview Barn, Brackenthwaite Lane, Pannal, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

