Inside this spectacular £3m Georgian home for sale south of Harrogate

Brackenthwaite sits in private grounds to the south of Harrogate, in the village of Burn Bridge.

With six double bedrooms and a choice of elegant reception rooms, it has stunning gardens with a tennis court, an impressive pool and spa complex, outbuildings and far-reaching views.

Stunning original features inside the house include chandeliers, ornate cornices and open fireplaces, with sash windows, full height arched windows and French doors.

A central reception hall, with original Portuguese marble flooring, leads to three main reception rooms, all of which attract the sun throughout the day, with garden views. The large, dual aspect drawing room with Adam style open fireplace and full-height French windows and doors, opens to west-facing lawns, while a bright morning room with coffered ceiling also has French windows and doors to the south-facing terrace with valley views.

In the dining room is original wooden flooring and an open fireplace. There is access to the kitchen, and to the breakfast room with its wood panelling and banquette seating.

The kitchen and a butler’s pantry have fitted units, and there’s added space within a freezer room.

From a hallway is entry to the wine cellars, boiler room and study, then the garden room with its double set of French doors and full-height windows.

On the first floor are five to six spacious double bedrooms.

The principal bedroom has views over to Almscliffe Crag, and a built-in window seat, with a dressing room, and an en suite bathroom with separate shower.

A billiard room has traditional snooker table lighting, and there’s a large studio with Juliet balcony.

Completing the first floor are two family bathrooms and a w.c..

Electric gates open to the property's sweeping driveway, flanked by lawns with Rhododendron bushes and trees to one side, and a paddock to the other.

Parking runs along the front of the house, garage and workshop, where there is also a potting shed, store and greenhouses. Beyond these is a fully-enclosed grass tennis court.

A timber-framed spa has a heated swimming pool, kitchenette, jacuzzi, sun bed and sauna, with changing and shower facilities.

Gardens feature terraced lawns with patio areas, and many mature trees, shrubs, and hedgerows, with two summer houses.

Open fields are ideal for horses and livestock. The grounds back on to open countryside and pretty Crimple Beck.

Three-bedroom Brackenthwaite Cottage is available via separate negotiation. Set over two floors, it has its own garden, garage and stable block.

Brackenthwaite, Hill Foot Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £3,000,000 with North Residential, Harrogate.

1 . Brackenthwaite, Hill Foot Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire A view of the impressive property, that stands in private gardens and grounds of 10 acres. Photo: North Residential, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Brackenthwaite, Hill Foot Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire One of the lovely reception rooms with French doors to the gardens. Photo: North Residential, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Brackenthwaite, Hill Foot Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire The garden room opens to an outdoor terrace. Photo: North Residential, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Brackenthwaite, Hill Foot Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire The dining room has original wooden flooring and an open fireplace. Photo: North Residential, Harrogate Photo Sales