Inside this dream cottage home near Harrogate, with beamed interior and gorgeous gardens

Carefully updated and extended to include modern comforts with traditional craftsmanship, it has magnificent views from many windows, and from seating areas in its peaceful gardens.

With exposed wooden beams in many of its rooms, the property's ground floor comprises a dining and reception hall with oak floor, a stunning timber staircase and a cloakroom.

A large dual aspect sitting room has a feature inglenook fireplace, and French doors to the gardens, then there is a second reception room adjacent to the kitchen.

The breakfast kitchen has exceptional views and opens through to the rear porch and to a laundry and boot room.

Bedroom accommodation is split with two double bedroom suites together up the main staircase, with the third double bedroom and bathroom adjacent up a second staircase, making this ideal for guests.

All three bedrooms look out across the valley, over Lower Wharfedale and Almscliffe Crag.

The captivating gardens have vantage points to soak up the vista of green hills and valleys.

Landscaped and private gardens include a raised decked area with a summer house which is currently used as an art studio.

There is also a double garage with workshop under the front gardens, with a spiral staircase, electric doors and two parking spaces.

The quiet hamlet of Kearby is renowned for its idyllic setting, with hiking and cycling trails virtually from the doorstep.

It is a short drive from Harrogate, and within easy striking distance of both Wetherby and Leeds.

This property in Chapel Hill, Kearby, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £1,375,000, with Carter Jonas, York.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Chapel Hill, Kearby, Harrogate, North Yorkshire An overview of the extended cottage in the hamlet of Kearby, to the south of Harrogate. Photo: Carter Jonas, York Photo Sales

2 . Chapel Hill, Kearby, Harrogate, North Yorkshire A beamed hallway with feature staircase leading up. Photo: Carter Jonas, York Photo Sales

3 . Chapel Hill, Kearby, Harrogate, North Yorkshire A cosy-yet-spacious beamed reception room with a large inglenook fireplace. Photo: Carter Jonas, York Photo Sales