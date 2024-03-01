News you can trust since 1836
This elegant Victorian town house is for sale at the guide price of £1,300,000 with Strutt & Parker - Harrogate.This elegant Victorian town house is for sale at the guide price of £1,300,000 with Strutt & Parker - Harrogate.
Elegant Victorian town house and former home of legendary singer and pioneer on Harrogate's most desirable street

Take a look inside this elegant Victorian town house on one of Harrogate’s most desirable streets and new to the market on Zoopla.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:44 GMT

This meticulously modernised period property nestled in the heart of the town is for sale at £1,300,000 with Strutt & Parker - Harrogate.

Valley Drive is one of the most sought after streets in Harrogate overlooking the Valley Gardens, only two minutes away from the centre of the town.

The four storey home has maintained period features throughout whilst being fully renovated to modern standards.

As the former home of the legendary Thomas Rutling, an African-American singer and pioneer, a plaque is set outside the front of the property to commemorate his life and residency within the home.

The property’s bespoke fittings include a cast-iron fireplace, ornate cornicing, ceiling rose, chandelier light fittings and a stainless steel range cooker.

Take a look at this elegant property with its own special history on one of the most expensive streets in the centre of Harrogate.

This five bedroom period town house is located in the highly desirable area in central Harrogate.

1. Valley Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

The properties central location is opposite the picturesque Valley Gardens.

2. Valley Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

The home is set over four floors and has five reception areas.

3. Valley Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Renovated throughout, the property has a wealth of tasteful and elegant features.

4. Valley Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

