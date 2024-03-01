This meticulously modernised period property nestled in the heart of the town is for sale at £1,300,000 with Strutt & Parker - Harrogate.

Valley Drive is one of the most sought after streets in Harrogate overlooking the Valley Gardens, only two minutes away from the centre of the town.

The four storey home has maintained period features throughout whilst being fully renovated to modern standards.

As the former home of the legendary Thomas Rutling, an African-American singer and pioneer, a plaque is set outside the front of the property to commemorate his life and residency within the home.

The property’s bespoke fittings include a cast-iron fireplace, ornate cornicing, ceiling rose, chandelier light fittings and a stainless steel range cooker.

Take a look at this elegant property with its own special history on one of the most expensive streets in the centre of Harrogate.

1 . Valley Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire This five bedroom period town house is located in the highly desirable area in central Harrogate. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Valley Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire The properties central location is opposite the picturesque Valley Gardens. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Valley Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire The home is set over four floors and has five reception areas. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales