News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
A rear view of the south Harrogate property from its extensive gardens.A rear view of the south Harrogate property from its extensive gardens.
A rear view of the south Harrogate property from its extensive gardens.

Inside this south Harrogate home with great family appeal

This extended and carefully modernised home has the light and space desired by families, with period features that add character and include original stained glazing, high ceilings with fine cornicing, wall panelling and original fireplaces.
By Sally Burton
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:04 GMT

A part-panelled reception hall with cloakroom off leads to a sitting room with a front bow window, bespoke window seating and a feature fireplace with inset gas fire.

There's a bay fronted family room with an open fireplace, then the 30 ft kitchen with dining area followed by a comfortable snug.

The double height kitchen has contemporary units, modern integrated appliances and a walk-in larder leading to a fitted utility room with a door to the garden.

The remaining space is currently used as a light-filled snug and a double height dining area with bi-fold doors that open to a rear terrace.

First floor bedrooms include the dual aspect principal bedroom with front bow window with bespoke seating, built-in storage, and a modern en suite shower room.

Three further double bedrooms include one with a bay window and built-in storage, and another with a feature fireplace.

A contemporary family bathroom features a free-standing bath and a separate walk-in shower.

A gravel driveway provides private parking for multiple vehicles to the front of the house, with a detached double garage to the rear.

The lawned garden has established flower and shrub beds, with a large wrap-around paved terrace covered in part by a glazed gazebo - ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining. Trees and bushes provide screening.

This property at 41 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 8PR is for sale at £995,000 with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-high-birstwith-home-with-85-acres-and-fabulous-views-4534927

www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-high-spec-south-harrogate-home-for-sale-with-annexe-and-more-4528055

The open plan 30ft kitchen with dining area has modern fitted units with integrated appliances, and a walk-in larder, plus a utility room.

1. 41 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 8PR

The open plan 30ft kitchen with dining area has modern fitted units with integrated appliances, and a walk-in larder, plus a utility room. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
The spacious and contemporary kitchen.

2. 41 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 8PR

The spacious and contemporary kitchen. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
The dining area has bi-fold doors to the garden.

3. 41 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 8PR

The dining area has bi-fold doors to the garden. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
The bay-fronted sitting room with feature fireplace.

4. 41 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 8PR

The bay-fronted sitting room with feature fireplace. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateTreesNorth Yorkshire