Inside this pristine, energy-efficient family home for sale in top Ripon location

Situated within a leafy location that’s a short walk into Ripon, Canon's House has undergone extensive remodelling.

With zoned underfloor heating fuelled by an air source heat pump, it also features solar thermal water heating, and solar panels, with a rarely seen EPC A rating.

From the reception hall with porcelain tiles and an oak and glass staircase, is a bay-fronted sitting room with fireplace and wood-burning stove.

There's a study, then the 45 ft. living kitchen.

Handmade and bespoke, the kitchen has electric blinds by Roomroom Interiors in Harrogate, with subtle lighting inside.

A central island with breakfast bar has modern appliances, while family and dining areas have patio doors to outside.

There’s a pantry and a utility, and a boot room through to the integral double garage with loft space.

From the gallery landing is the principal bedroom, with dressing room and en suite shower room.

Two further bedrooms have bespoke storage by Ripon Interiors, and en suite shower rooms, while a fourth double bedroom can access the contemporary family bathroom.

On the second floor is the fifth double bedroom, wired to be a cinema room, and a gym with en suite shower.

There is space for a lift between the ground and first floor, which is currently a ‘climbing room’.

A high-tech alarm is fitted, with CCTV, Cat 6 cabling and fire doors.

A front paved driveway provides parking, and the lawned rear garden has terracing, pathways, trees, and seating areas, with colourful beds and borders.

Canon's House, 39 Borrage Lane, Ripon, HG4 2PZ, is priced at £1,300,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

