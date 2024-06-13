See inside this extended Hampsthwaite cottage that's for sale, with gorgeous gardens

Extended and expertly renovated in recent years, the house is fronted by a walled garden, with an entrance porch leading into a lovely lounge with original wood flooring. This room has a central log burning stove with stone surround and recessed cupboards to each side of the chimney breast.
An inner hallway with a useful cupboard and a ground floor shower room off, opens up to an open plan dining kitchen with French doors leading out to the garden.
The dining area is family size, and the quality fitted kitchen has a full range of units.
From the first floor landing is a main bedroom with an original cast iron fireplace and en-suite bathroom, that has a bath with with shower over.
There is a second double and a third single bedroom that’s also ideal as a home office or nursery, with built-in storage.
The stunning rear garden includes a kitchen garden and a flagged patio entertaining area, along with a large, fully enclosed lawn.
This property in Church Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate, is for sale at £475,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate.
