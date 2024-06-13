We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:15 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at fifteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £725,000

1. Firs Drive, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £725,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £240,000

2. King Edwards Drive, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £240,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Martin & Co for £250,000

3. Stone Bramble, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Martin & Co for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £220,000

4. Willow Grove, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £220,000 Photo: Zoopla

