Inside this beautifully updated Georgian home, within lovely garden location
An entrance hall leads in to the home and to a stunning re-fitted breakfast kitchen that opens to a formal and pleasant dining room with open fire.
A window gives lovely views of the garden and niches with plaster moulding are among the special features.
The first floor drawing room also overlooks the garden,and has an original fire surround with stove burner, and impressive plaster detailing.
Also at this level is a luxury bathroom with a roll top bath and double shower cubicle.
To the second floor are three sizeable bedrooms, with a modern en suite shower room.
Off street parking is available for two vehicles, and there's an enclosed garden, with a private terrace courtyard to the rear.
In its slightly elevated position along Skellbank within private gardens and close to Ripon Spa Gardens and the market place with a plethora of shops, services and amenities.
6 Skellbank, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 2PT has an asking price of £525,000, with Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon, tel. 01765 698100 www.beadnallcopley.co.uk
