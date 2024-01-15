Inside this beguiling Edwardian home with seven bedrooms.

This impressive property that sits at the end of a long gated driveway, is a bright and elegant home with seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, within a private 0.65 acres plot.

A welcoming hallway leads to two large reception rooms that feature stone fireplaces, and have bay windows that allow natural light to pour in.

One of these rooms opens to an orangery or day room with double doors to the outdoor patio.

A stunning 30ft living room with square bay window showcases an original Edwardian fireplace.

The high spec, open plan kitchen and diner features a central island and has an additional living area with double doors to the garden, creating a perfect indoor to outdoor living environment..

Further ground floor accommodation includes a utility room, cloakroom, a w.c. and a home office.

A grand staircase leads up to the first floor, with five double bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom.

From the main bedroom are far-reaching views over open fields, and it has its own dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

One other bedroom has an en-suite shower room and dressing area, while the main bathroom includes both bath and separate shower unit.

Above are two more spacious double rooms, with a modern shower room.

Extensive lawned and private gardens to three sides of the house are fringed by mature trees and hedges, with a stone patio area and a vegetable garden.

There is ample parking space, with a detached triple garage complete with gym and office above.

Situated on the edge of the market town of Wetherby, the property is 10 miles south east of Harrogate, 13 miles from Leeds and 20 miles from York.

Fieldhouse, 10 Sicklinghall Road, Wetherby, is for sale at £2.25m with Beadnall Copley estate agents, Wetherby, tel. 01937 580850.

