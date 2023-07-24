Inside £1.4m country estate home with bespoke interiors, for sale near Harrogate

A chance to live within 200 acres of parkland, and drive to your distinctive home along a sweeping, tree-lined drive, has arisen close to Harrogate.

The Bothy is one character property among a development of 10-year old conversions within the estate at Beckwithshaw.

Its impressive accommodation includes an open plan living kitchen with separate dining room, and a beamed living area with vaulted ceiling that opens out to the gardens, and has a feature log burning stove.

Indoor to outdoor living is made easy, with a new oak framed gazebo adding to the facilities outside.

Further ground floor rooms include a utility, a boot room with fitted oak storage, and a cloakroom.

A home office or a fifth bedroom has fitted cabinetry, and there's a ground floor contemporary bathroom, a spacious sitting room with a second staircase up, and access in to the integral garage which has been adapted to create a deluxe gym and spin studio with fitted storage.

Bespoke interiors throughout are by House of Harrogate.

Above, on the first floor, is a main bedroom and one more with en suite shower rooms.

Two double bedrooms are above the sitting room and garage, and all bedrooms include bespoke eaves storage.

Private gardens extend to the front and side of the house, accessed through two sets of bi-folding doors from the family kitchen.

As the gardens are south and west facing, they catch the sun for most daylight hours and include a variety of seating areas, with a sunken BBQ and firepit within the oak framed gazebo.

Electric gates lead to the hedged areas including the garage, gardens and parking.

There is also an electric vehicle charging point, mains gas, visitor parking and two large secure store rooms close to the house.

The estate agents are advised that the property is held on the balance of a 999 year lease, begun in 2002. A management company is in existence and The Bothy pays circa £212 per month as well as a ground rent of £50 per annum.

The management charge includes the upkeep of the communal courtyards, gardens, roadways and building insurance.

Harrogate and all its facilities is just a short drive away.

The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,400,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate A stylish, open plan living kitchen. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate Relaxing space with a vaulted roof, fireplace containing a wood burning stove, and bi-fold doors to the gardens. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate A sizeable dining room. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate A comfortable sitting room. Photo: Myrings estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3