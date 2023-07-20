See what's been done to this stunning 1920s home with private garden
A roomy reception hall with a ground floor w.c. leads to two bay fronted rooms, one of which has an original feature fireplace, and is used as a sitting room. The other, with solid oak flooring, is currently a formal dining room.
To the rear is the modern fitted kitchen that has a range of units, granite worktops and a central work island, plus a separate utility room.
An additional living or family room with oak flooring extends through to a vaulted sun room with velux windows and French doors that open out to the garden.
There's a totally private, enclosed rear garden with a lawn, planted borders and a flagged patio seating area.
In the annexe is a bedroom with shower room, a kitchen and a lounge with diner that has French doors to a decked seating area.
The annexe is currently a successful holiday let but would also be ideal for use by a dependent relative or teenager, or as a guest suite.
From the first floor landing is a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom, with eaves storage space.
The two further double bedrooms include one with fitted wardrobes, and a fourth single bedroom has fitted cupboards, and is ideal as a home office or nursery.
A stylish, travertine tiled house bathroom includes an over-bath shower.
The property is fronted by a private, well stocked and established garden with plenty of parking available on a side driveway.
This home in Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, has a price tag of £820,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
