See what's been done to this stunning 1920s home with private garden

This detached home with a private garden has been modernised over 20 years, and has a useful annexe that could provide income as a holiday let or be used as extra family accommodation.

A roomy reception hall with a ground floor w.c. leads to two bay fronted rooms, one of which has an original feature fireplace, and is used as a sitting room. The other, with solid oak flooring, is currently a formal dining room.

To the rear is the modern fitted kitchen that has a range of units, granite worktops and a central work island, plus a separate utility room.

An additional living or family room with oak flooring extends through to a vaulted sun room with velux windows and French doors that open out to the garden.

There's a totally private, enclosed rear garden with a lawn, planted borders and a flagged patio seating area.

In the annexe is a bedroom with shower room, a kitchen and a lounge with diner that has French doors to a decked seating area.

The annexe is currently a successful holiday let but would also be ideal for use by a dependent relative or teenager, or as a guest suite.

From the first floor landing is a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom, with eaves storage space.

The two further double bedrooms include one with fitted wardrobes, and a fourth single bedroom has fitted cupboards, and is ideal as a home office or nursery.

A stylish, travertine tiled house bathroom includes an over-bath shower.

The property is fronted by a private, well stocked and established garden with plenty of parking available on a side driveway.

This home in Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, has a price tag of £820,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate The well stocked garden is enclosed and completely private. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate A useful annexe could be a means of income, or added family or guest accommodation. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate A modern fitted kitchen with central island. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate Stunning reception rooms with an open plan element. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3