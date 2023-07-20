News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
The attractive frontage of the Hampsthwaite property.The attractive frontage of the Hampsthwaite property.
The attractive frontage of the Hampsthwaite property.

See what's been done to this stunning 1920s home with private garden

This detached home with a private garden has been modernised over 20 years, and has a useful annexe that could provide income as a holiday let or be used as extra family accommodation.
By Sally Burton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST

A roomy reception hall with a ground floor w.c. leads to two bay fronted rooms, one of which has an original feature fireplace, and is used as a sitting room. The other, with solid oak flooring, is currently a formal dining room.

To the rear is the modern fitted kitchen that has a range of units, granite worktops and a central work island, plus a separate utility room.

An additional living or family room with oak flooring extends through to a vaulted sun room with velux windows and French doors that open out to the garden.

There's a totally private, enclosed rear garden with a lawn, planted borders and a flagged patio seating area.

In the annexe is a bedroom with shower room, a kitchen and a lounge with diner that has French doors to a decked seating area.

The annexe is currently a successful holiday let but would also be ideal for use by a dependent relative or teenager, or as a guest suite.

From the first floor landing is a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom, with eaves storage space.

The two further double bedrooms include one with fitted wardrobes, and a fourth single bedroom has fitted cupboards, and is ideal as a home office or nursery.

A stylish, travertine tiled house bathroom includes an over-bath shower.

The property is fronted by a private, well stocked and established garden with plenty of parking available on a side driveway.

This home in Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, has a price tag of £820,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-stunning-tardis-style-harrogate-home-with-four-floors-4222790

www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/house-prices-in-harrogate-the-21-cheapest-neighbourhoods-to-buy-a-home-4224912

The well stocked garden is enclosed and completely private.

1. Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate

The well stocked garden is enclosed and completely private. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
A useful annexe could be a means of income, or added family or guest accommodation.

2. Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate

A useful annexe could be a means of income, or added family or guest accommodation. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
A modern fitted kitchen with central island.

3. Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate

A modern fitted kitchen with central island. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
Stunning reception rooms with an open plan element.

4. Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate

Stunning reception rooms with an open plan element. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Harrogate