We take a look at 15 of the most expensive properties currently for sale in the Harrogate district according to Zoopla

There are some truly incredible properties for sale in Harrogate and we take a look at some of the most expensive ones on the market.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:20 BST

Some of us can only dream of buying a property like these but who knows, one day you might get lucky and win big on the lottery.

Here we take a look at fifteen of the most expensive properties for sale on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £3,000,000

1. Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £3,000,000 Photo: Zoopla

This six bedroom and five bathroom detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £2,750,000

2. Swan Road, Harrogate

This six bedroom and five bathroom detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £2,750,000 Photo: Zoopla

This six bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2,600,000

3. Fulwith Road, Harrogate

This six bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2,600,000 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £2,500,000

4. Church Lane, Pannal, Harrogate

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £2,500,000 Photo: Zoopla

