A front view of the property for sale in St Mary's Walk.A front view of the property for sale in St Mary's Walk.
A front view of the property for sale in St Mary's Walk.

Inside stunning 'tardis-style' Harrogate home with four floors

The exterior of this Harrogate property gives no clue at all as to the space and style of its stunning 'tardis' interior.
By Sally Burton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST

Blending contemporary design with classic charm, the unusual property includes a sleek and modern basement kitchen, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

An impressive entrance hall with staircase up has a doorway to the bright and open plan sitting room with lounge.

A repurposed original fireplace is a focal point, and there's a balcony with space to sit and relax while enjoying the lovely views of the paved garden and St Mary's woods.

Also on the ground floor is a modern wet room or shower room.

With its state-of-the-art appliances, the open plan kitchen in the basement features a gas fired aga, and fitted units, and links through to the dining area.

This space also has a drop-down projector screen and projector, to serve as a home cinema when desired.

All four sizeable double bedrooms are on the upper floors, and include a swish master suite with two large sash style windows and storage either side of the chimney breast.

The remaining three bedrooms are all of flexible use, and there's a modern family bathroom.

A carefully designed front garden includes a paved pathway with box hedges, and has a striking central feature of purple slate, with established plants and shrubs.

There's a south-east facing private garden to the rear, with paved areas over multiple levels providing excellent opportunities with versatile space for outdoor entertaining, and al fresco dining.

This home in St. Marys Walk, Harrogate, HG2 0LW, is for sale with offers invited over £700,000.

Call North Residential estate and letting agents for more information on 01423 530088.

The super-sleek kitchen with diner is at basement level.

The super-sleek kitchen with diner is at basement level. Photo: Benedict Smith

The dining and family area that transforms to a cinema room when required.

The dining and family area that transforms to a cinema room when required. Photo: Benedict Smith

This comfort zone forms part of the open plan living kitchen and doubles as a cinema room.

This comfort zone forms part of the open plan living kitchen and doubles as a cinema room. Photo: Benedict Smith

A stunning bay-windowed reception room.

A stunning bay-windowed reception room. Photo: Benedict Smith

