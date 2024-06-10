Inside this ground floor mansion apartment with timeless charm, and views across parkland

Within the grand building of Moor Park Hall, this ground floor apartment is set over £1,700 square feet, and displays many restored period features.

The Moor Park estate was bought in 1848 by iron and brass founder James Bray, who built a mansion, then rebuilt it in Elizabethan-style in 1859 for £8,000.

A decade later, Moor Park was bought by Joseph Hargreave Nussey MP, a Leeds-based woollen manufacturer, then in 1882, by Dr Henry Williams, a local benefactor who gave the village its vicarage, paid for its church furnishings and funded the village institute.

The Williams family owned Moor Park until the 1940s, but the mansion was mostly tenanted.

When the estate was put up for auction by Joshua Appleyard Williams of Pannal Ash, it failed to sell, but by 1947, the Women's Land Army were using Moor Park as a hostel.

The Estate was converted into apartments and individual houses in 2002/2003.

A tree-lined driveway leads over half-a-mile to the property with its original solid oak doors.

An impressive entrance hallway with a crystal chandelier has a minstrel gallery and an ascending oak staircase.

The bright and spacious ground floor apartment has bay and double glazed sash windows, ornate ceilings, cornices and detailing.

There's a contemporary breakfast kitchen, and a dual aspect drawing room overlooking the grounds, with a feature fireplace. A secret door leads to the study with storage.

One double bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room, while the second has a walk-in wardrobe, and there’s a period style house bathroom.

With the garage is a basement store, and two allocated parking spaces plus guest parking.

This property, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is priced at £795,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423.

Refer to the agent for details of the tenure.

