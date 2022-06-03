These are the Jubilee weekend events planned for Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Pateley Bridge

The long-awaited four-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is finally here.

Families across the Harrogate district are in for a treat, with a packed programmed of fun events taking place to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service. Here are just some of the events that have been organised across our district:

HARROGATE:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jubilee weekend events have been organised right across the Harrogate district in honour of the Queen's birthday and service to the crown.

Jubilee Square, The Stray:

Thanks to Destination Harrogate and Harrogate BID, West Park Stray in the centre of Harrogate will be transformed into a family-friendly fun-fest to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Taking place over the four days of the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend there will be live music, family films and live broadcast of the main events taking place in London.

Jubilee in the Gardens, Valley Gardens:

With a mix of live open-air music, family entertainment and activities, demonstrations and fairground rides the Valley Gardens will become the hub for Jubilee family fun over the whole weekend.

HHCC summer extravaganza:

Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity’s summer extravaganza at Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club will feature It’s A Knockout, food, drink and entertainment.

There will also be a range of games, shopping stalls, bouncy castle, face painting and a delicious barbecue at the event, which takes place from 10.30am to 6pm on Sunday, June 5.

Food and drinks will be available from the Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club, including a licenced bar and scrumptious cakes.

Tickets are available for a donation of £2 for adults and children over the age of five, with children under the age of five going free. All proceeds will go towards making life changing differences to staff, patients and families. Book tickets at: https://hhcc.co.uk/summer-extravaganza-featuring-its-a-knockout/

What Jubilee events are on in Harrogate today and where is the dog show being held?Little Bird Artisan Market, Valley Gardens:

The Market will run from Friday, June 3 for the whole weekend offering a selection of produce, crafts and plants, all under the idyllic setting of the Sun Colonnade in the

Valley Gardens.

Mama Doreen’s 1950’s Jubilee Afternoon Tea:

Mama Doreen’s will be offering a special 1950s inspired Jubilee Afternoon tea through until June 6. With live performers to entertain guests and staff dressed up, it will certainly be an experience to remember.

Queens Jubilee Family Fun Day, Balcony Sports Bar:

The Balcony Sports Bar at Harrogate Cricket Club will host a Queen’s Jubilee Fun Day from 1pm till 8pm on June 5. There will be live music, a bar, an all day barbecue, bouncy castle, garden games, and Rascals Entertainment.

Joiners Arms Jubilee Party:

The memorial hall in Hampsthwaite will be open from 2pm on Saturday and Sunday with all sorts of fun, from bouncy castles and hog roasts on Saturday, to raffles and afternoon tea on Sunday!

BBQ Street Party, Empress on the Stray:

The Empress will be hosting a BBQ alongside face painting, Irish dancers, festival glitter, Love Pop Choir, a balloon artist and street dancers from June 2-5.

Masham parade and BBQ:

A full day of events on Friday, June 3 with a parade, BBQ in the market place and then a firework display to finish off the evening in style.

NIDDERDALE:

Families across Pateley Bridge are in for a treat, with a packed programmed of fun events taking place to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

Here are just some of the events that have been organised:

Picnic in the Park:

Pateley Bridge Town Council and Bewerley Parish Council will jointly host a Picnic in the Park from noon to 3pm on Saturday, June 4 at Pateley Bridge Recreation Ground.

Bring your own picnic and celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with family and friends where there will be plenty of live music, a royal fancy dress competition and a cake competition. The event has been sponsored by Harrogate Council.

“All are welcome to attend and make this a real community celebration,” said a council spokesman. “Guests are asked to bring their own picnics and are invited to enter a Royal themed fancy dress competition and a cake competition. Live music will be performed throughout the event.

Afternoon tea:

Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall, on Park Road, will host a Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea, from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, June 5.

Tea, coffee, a savoury buffet and cake. Live music from 1pm. Exclusive Jubilee merchandise. Raffle. Under 11s can take part in a design your own crown or corgi competition, with prizes.

KNARESBOROUGH:

Knaresborough is marking the Platinum Jubilee with three days of celebrations in the town including a tea dance, union jack flag-making workshops and a garden party including plenty of music and entertainment for everyone. Here are just some of the events that have been organised in Knaresborough:

Tea dance:

On Friday, June 3, 1-4pm, there will be a tea dance at the Knaresborough Community Centre, Stockwell Avenue (now known as the Knaresborough Wellbeing Hub).

Artisan market:

On Saturday, June 4 there will be an artisan market offering a selection of produce, crafts and plants during the morning followed in the afternoon by a community garden party and performances at Knaresborough House.

Tea dance and flag procession:

There will also be a Tea Dance in St Mary’s Church Hall. At 11am there will be a flag procession from the Market Place led by the Town Crier to the grounds of Knaresborough House for the Jubilee Garden Party which opens at noon.

Worship:

On Sunday, June 5 Christian’s Together in Knaresborough invites everyone to a Jubilee Celebration Service of worship at 10.30am in St John’s Church. Sunday is also a day set aside for street parties.

History festival:

Knaresborough Town Museum will present a Community History Festival, June 2-4, featuring an exhibition about the coronation and royal jubilees, a Victorian school play area, a model of Knaresborough town centre and working model railway, a guided history trail, heritage craft demonstrations and a raffle and gift stalls.

Fancy dress:

Knaresborough Chamber of Trade has also announced a Fancy Dress Competition. People can get into the spirit of things with best 1950s outfits with the chance of winning a £50 prize. The competition launched on Monday, May 30 and will close on Monday, June 6.

Upload a photo of yourself or your team in your best 1950s or Jubilee themed outfit. Use the hashtag #knaresboroughjubileedressup.

The person uploading the photo must have the consent of anyone featured, or their parent or guardian if under 18. See https://knaresboroughchamber.org for more details

and terms.

Mother Shiptons:

Jubilee Weekend at Mother Shiptons, Knaresborough, running from May 28 to June 5. Join in a magical celebration - wander into a world of Enchanted Stories and marvel at the royal themed decorations adorning the park.

See giant story books and a Wonderland of fairy-tale themed displays with fantastical photo opportunities.

Watch out for the pesky dragon, The Wicked Witch of the West and the Big Bad Wolf, peek into miniature fairy houses, and sit on the Wishing Chair throne.

See the new exhibition of fantastical creatures in the museum and discover what curiosities are hanging from the Petrifying Well.

There’s also an adventure playground, with artisanal coffee, cakes, sandwiches and ice cream available to purchase from a vintage style coffee kiosk. Book at: www.mothershipton.co.uk/events/may-half-term.

RIPON:

Market square:

Jubilee events in Ripon will be focused around the city’s Market Square with musical entertainment and free fairground rides running from 10.30am to 11.30pm.

There will be live music in the Market Square from 10.30am-11.30pm on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, as well as children’s entertainment including Punch and Judy, a magician, face painting and fairground rides for children, with one suitable for adults.

Saturday, June 4: The Platinum Jubilee Horn commissioned by Ripon City Council will be blown for the first time in the ‘Setting of the Watch’ ceremony.

Sunday, June 5: An afternoon tea themed event with music and children’s entertainment including face painting, jubilee crafts and a treasure hunt led by Ripon Poppy Project, in Ripon Spa Park from 2pm to 5pm. Members of the Ripon City Band will also be performing their version of ‘Last Night at the Proms’.

Tractor Fest:

Tractor Fest, Newby Hall: The country’s largest Tractor Festival returns to Newby Hall and is bigger than ever before having been extended to three days over the Bank Holiday weekend in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

With over 1,500 exhibitors and a host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink Tractor Fest is a great day out for anyone, of any age interested in farm or

industrial machinery.

Boroughbridge:

The Great Afternoon Tea for the Jubilee will take place at Boroughbridge Football Club from 12pm to 6pm on Friday, June 3, raising money for Harrogate-based charity Dementia Forward.

There will be an afternoon full of fun and games, including a bouncy castle, tug of war, face painting, beat the goalie competition, and a raffle, as well as a barbecue and bar.

Great Ouseburn Garden Festival, Boroughbridge:

On Sunday, June 5 from 11am till 5pm, Great Ouseburn is encouraging residents and visitors to take a wander through their villa and will host music from Camerata Sonora and the Yorkshire Wolds Versatile Brass.

There will be children’s games and activities, a raffle, a 1950s window trail and a TV screen with live coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Food and drink will also be on offer including a café, pizza oven, ice cream and Pimms.

Cricket festival:

Swinton Estate near Ripon is to host a Queen’s Jubilee Cricket Festival on Sunday, June 5.

The celebration match will run from 10.30am to 5 on the cricket pitch in front of Swinton Park - and everyone is invited to bring a picnic. Six teams, made up of local Masham companies, will play six-a-side throughout the day.

Refreshments will be available on the side-lines with woodfired pizzas and burgers from the estate chefs to keep crowd members replenished. There is also the offer of a free ice cream for everyone.

Masham: