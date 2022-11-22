Harrogate Spring Water and West Park Hotel join forces to make Christmas merry and bright with charity mocktail

Named Bittersweet Harmony, the mocktail is made with Sparkling Harrogate Spring Water, Sea Buckthorn alcohol-free spirit from Wetherby-based non-alcoholic distillery Bax Botanics, Lyre’s aperitif rosso and Belvoir Mulled Winter Cordial for a unique Christmas flavour with zero alcohol.

Harrogate Spring Water will donate 50% of the price from the specially created mocktail to the Harrogate Homeless Project, helping those in need this Christmas.

The drink will be available exclusively at The West Park Hotel from November 28 until December 31.

Harrogate Spring Water and West Park Hotel have joined forces to create a new festive non-alcoholic mocktail

The collaboration has been inspired by a recent survey conducted by Harrogate Spring Water, which found that 38% of Brits want to be more mindful with their drinking habits, and nearly a quarter of people (24%) have consciously cut down their alcohol intake since the Coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Hall, managing director of Harrogate Spring Water, said: “We want people to drink life in, have great festive experiences and most importantly, great memories.

"This research highlights how easy it is to over indulge during the festive season.

“With our mindful drinking campaign, we want to help everyone create great festive memories with friends or families and have partnered with the superb team at the West Park Hotel to create a festive alcohol-free cocktail that we think people will love.

"And even better, 50% of the price goes directly to the Harrogate Homeless Project, who do great work across the district.”

Served with cloves, nutmeg, infused cacao nibs and orange, Bittersweet Harmony means that revellers can enjoy all the tastes and excitement of the festive season, without paying the price the next day.

Anthony Blundell, Head of Business Development at The West Park Hotel, said: "We are delighted to be collaborating with Harrogate Spring Water who have put our town on the global map for the water that made us.

"The Bittersweet Harmony is a modern embrace of Christmas and changing drinking trends towards healthier habits which West Park and Harrogate Spring Water are both proud to encourage."

Francis McAllister, CEO of Harrogate Homeless Project, added: “We are pleased Harrogate Spring Water has chosen Harrogate Homeless Project as the beneficiary of its Mindful Drinking campaign.

“Every penny raised will help us offer tailored support to people experiencing homelessness, helping them tackle the root causes of their situation including addiction, trauma and poor physical or mental health.”

The mindful drinking collaboration is part of Harrogate Spring Water’s Drinking Life In campaign, encouraging people to fully take in the moment and enjoy their experiences.