Christmas countdown begins as leading Harrogate hotel joins forces with local florist to create festive flourish

The Yorkshire Hotel and Pickled Sprout revealed its colourful decorations on Sunday – situated on both the front and rear entrances – as management and staff kicked off their countdown to the big day.

Seen very much as a crucial festive season for our region’s hard-working hospitality sector, it is hoped that by spreading a little joy, it will go a long way to making the next month a huge success.

And what makes the display all the more special, is the fact that it has been designed and put together by renowned Harrogate florist Helen James. It even has some fake sprouts worked into the garland in honour of the bar it decorates.

The stunning festive floral display which has been put up outside The Yorkshire Hotel and Pickled Sprout in Harrogate.

Hotel owners, HRH Group, is going all out to celebrate Christmas this year, also announcing the return of the popular ‘Eskimo Pods’ which were first used at their Fat Badger site at the White Hart as a Covid crowd control measure.

It all adds up to what MD Simon Cotton hopes will be a fantastic festive season for everyone in Harrogate.

"Christmas is such a busy time for everyone in the hospitality industry and we are really keen to give the town something to smile about after such a difficult year,” said HRH Group MD, Simon Cotton. “We have been getting quite a bit of attention since the display went up at the weekend, with people saying how lovely it is.

"We really have to thank Helen James Florists for their stunning work. We wanted to collaborate with a local business and we are absolutely delighted with what they have come up with.

"This has been a difficult year for many people with the cost of living crisis starting to bite hard, so it is vital that when people do come out to spend their money, they are welcomed with open arms and given a quality night to remember. Harrogate has so many wonderful bars and restaurants, and we wanted to do our bit to showcase what the town can offer."

The Fat Badger pods are once again situated in the bar’s courtyard, can host six people and come complete with table, chairs, cosy blankets and table service.

Unlike in previous years, there is no charge for the pods and no need to book as they will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The popular Fat Badger 'igloo pods' have returned this Christmas but there is no need to book, and they will also be free to use.

"We are delighted to announce the return of the igloos,” said Mr Cotton. “They started off as a necessity when we were asked to keep to small groups during Covid, but they have proven so popular that we have decided to once again put them up and give people the chance to experience a rather unique dining and drinking out experience.

