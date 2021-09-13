OneWellness to host free three-day festival in Harrogate

The Festival of Wellbeing will take place at OneWellness bespoke facilities in Mowbray Square, Harrogate

On Monday 13th, Wednesday 15th and Saturday 18th September, Mowbray Square will host the brand-new event where you can find out everything you need to know about starting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

You can choose from a selection of taster classes in various fitness disciplines, such as Pilates, Yoga and Barre, to guided meditation and mindfulness sessions.

There will also be speciality prenatal and postnatal fitness classes, offers designed for people over the age of 50, group running, family gym sessions and a nutrition workshop.

Alasdair Everest-Ford, Head of OneWellness in Harrogate said: "We want to help guide you to find the right fit for your life, whatever your wellbeing needs.

"Our biggest passion is to help you, and we firmly believe there is no better time than this to bring healthy habits into our daily life after a challenging a difficult 18 months we have just experienced.

"We have created The Festival of Wellbeing as an opportunity to bring our community together, and so people can make the most of and enjoy their health.

"OneWellness' expert advisors are keen to meet you and spend quality and healthy moments with all of you."

The event who are working in partnership with Sweaty Betty, Hustle & Co, Harrogate Organics and True Tea Company will be in attendance with numerous stalls on display, offering healthy food and snacks, juices and drinks, as well as a sportswear pop-up shop with discounts and more.

Through innovative health and wellbeing solutions, OneWellness’ mission is to support people to improve and maintain their health both physically and mentally, providing the right support and advice, in the right place, at the right time

The Festival of Wellbeing will take place at OneWellness' bespoke facilities in Mowbray Square, Harrogate, and any activity included in their schedule is free of charge.