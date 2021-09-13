Harrogate school enhances academic innovation with two new appointments

Kate Enright and Monica Perry have been appointed as two new education experts at Harrogate Ladies' College

Monica Perry has been appointed as Assistant Head of Teaching and Learning and Kate Enright as Director of Teaching and Learning at Highfield Prep School.

Kate Enright, who has moved from Edinburgh to take up the role, is looking forward to working with staff to enhance and enrich the school curriculum and pupils' experience.

"Highfield is a fantastic prep school and this is a great opportunity to add even more to the teaching, build on personal development and ensure the transition from the prep school to senior school is as seamless as possible.

"There was so much innovation in teaching and learning during the Covid-19 pandemic that it seems the right time to build on that success and create new and fresh ways of invigorating teaching in the classroom."

Monica Perry, who has significant experience within the education sector, was previously Head of Personal Social and Health Education, charity co-ordinator and teacher of Religious Studies.

She said: "I am excited to be leading teaching and learning in such a wonderful environment.

"Our focus is in ensuring that we are preparing our pupils with the skills and experiences needed to thrive in their futures."

Sylvia Brett, Principle of the school said: "We have always been and continue to be pioneers in education and we maintain our long tradition of putting academic excellence at the heart of everything we do.