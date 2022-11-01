Harrogate schools join forces to donate essential items to support foodbank

The school joined forces with a number of schools across the district to hand over sack loads of food and essential items to Harrogate District Foodbank.

Dawn Cussons, Manager of Harrogate District Foodbank, was overwhelmed by the response from all the schools who got involved.

She said: “We are so grateful for the donations from everyone at Belmont Grosvenor School and so many of the other primary schools across the area – it really makes a difference to people’s lives.

Pupils at Belmont Grosvenor Schools has joined forces with schools across the town to support Harrogate District Foodbank

“We usually collect around one tonne of food in an average week, whereas last week with the Harvest Festival donations, we have collected an incredible 3.2 tonnes.

“Each of our centres across the area – in Harrogate, Starbeck and Knaresborough – have seen a significant demand in people coming through the doors and these donations are essential.“Nobody should be in food poverty – we live in an affluent area in Harrogate and we are so grateful that we have people who will donate to support others.”

Over the years, Belmont Grosvenor School’s Harvest Festival donations have been handed to a number of local charities but this year, the school answered a plea from Harrogate District Foodbank which was facing a crisis in demand.

Pupils donated a whopping 926 items to Harrogate and District Foodbank – including everything from blankets, washing-up liquid, toothpaste and hot water bottles, to tins of meat and fish, pasta, noodles and juice.

Mr Nathan Sadler, Headteacher at Belmont Grosvenor School, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support and donations that our school community has provided.

"Pupils and parents were bringing bag after bag, full of items that will support those in need.

“Our Harvest Festival celebration was an inspiring event involving singing, poems and readings.

