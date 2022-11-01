Harrogate District Hospital visitor parking space set to be reduced this weekend
Harrogate District Hospital’s visitor car parking space will be reduced on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November due to construction work.
By Lucy Chappell
54 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 11:49am
The area in blue on the map, the multi-storey section of the car park, will be closed.
A spokesperson for Harrogate District Hospital said: “We are sorry for any disruption this may cause and we ask visitors to please plan according if you are travelling by car to visit us over this weekend.”
The car park will be open as usual on Monday, November 7.